NCDOT repaints faded lines on busy I-40 interchange in Cary after CBS 17 report

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Faded lines at a busy interchange in Cary have been repainted.

This week, the North Carolina Department of Transportation sent a crew out to repaint lines at Harrison Avenue and Interstate 40 after CBS 17 reached out with a driver’s concern.

There are two lanes of traffic that can turn left onto I-40 west from Harrison Avenue. Before the lines were repainted, a driver told CBS 17 it was hard to see the lines and had a few close calls merging with traffic.

Laura Smith checked out the location and found the lines are visible now.

