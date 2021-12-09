NCDOT replaces defective purple lights on Triangle Expressway following CBS 17 inquiry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s some good news for drivers on the Triangle Expressway who are sick of the purple lights lining a section of the road.

A driver contacted CBS 17’s Laura Smith back in October to ask why the lights were shining purple in a section of the road near U.S. Highway 1.

We reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for an answer and found out that the bulbs were defective, which is what led to the purple-tinted lights.

The good news? Those lights have been replaced with new ones. American Electric Lighting sent new lights and crews got to work installing them.

Duke Energy is dealing with a similar issue but officials there said less than one percent of lights are affected. If you see a light switched to a deep purple tint report it to Duke Energy and request a light repair.

If you have something Driving You Crazy on the roads, contact Laura Smith at LSmith@CBS17.com and she will work to get you an answer.