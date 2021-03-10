NCDOT to address Durham road filled with dangerous potholes

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers about a road filled with potholes near Duke Hospital in Durham.

Sarah Seitanakis said Erwin Road is becoming a safety issue because she has seen cars swerve into other lanes of traffic to avoid potholes. Pictures show the worn-out pavement between Research Drive and South LaSalle Street.

CBS 17’s traffic anchor Laura Smith reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for answers.

A spokesperson said there are plans to resurface this entire stretch of Erwin Road from North Carolina Highway 751 (Cameron Boulevard) to U.S. 70 Business (Main Street) in the near future. In the short-term, crews will fix up the bad potholes with a “cold patch” as soon as they can, but will return with asphalt for a longer-term fix.

According to the NCDOT, the contract for this resurfacing project is set to be let/awarded next month. The contractor could start as soon as this summer, or it could be next summer.

“The contractor has until the end of the paving season next year to complete work on all of the roads under the contract,” spokesperson Marty Homan said.

If you have something driving you crazy on the roads and you want CBS 17 to get answers, reach out to Laura Smith at LSmith@cbs17.com.