NCDOT to repaint faded lines on I-40 EB exit ramp to Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Faded lines on an Interstate 40 exit are driving a local woman crazy.

Carolyn Booker reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers — and the problem fixed.

The exit is off I-40 eastbound to U.S. Route 70 towards Garner or Clayton. Video shows the lines completely gone on the off-ramp.

Booker wants the North Carolina Department of Transportation to repaint the lines because she feels unsafe driving there at night and when it’s raining.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith reached out to the NCDOT, who said they are already in touch with traffic engineers to get the work done.

“We are going to get a contractor within the next few weeks to refresh the lane markings on the ramps at that intersection on I-40 at Exit 306. However, it’s not warm enough yet to place the high-visibility, more reflective thermoplastic lane markings,” said a spokesperson for the NCDOT.

Crews will go back to exit 306 in about a month to place thermoplastic lane markings.

CBS 17 will update this story when work begins.

