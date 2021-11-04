Overgrown trees blocking signs on US-64 in Apex driving motorists crazy

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Overgrown trees blocking highway signs in Apex are driving one driver crazy.

Gretchen Zinger reached out to CBS 17’s Laura Smith hoping to get answers and her concerns addressed by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The signs that are blocked are along U.S. Route 64 near Old Raleigh Road traveling towards N.C. Highway 55.

“I feel it necessary that all signs be visible, whether it being a new 16-year-old driver or a new member of our community,” said Zinger.

The signs blocked include signs to the airport, exit ramp, and the speed limit.

Photo courtesy of Gretchen Zinger

Marty Homan, a spokesperson for NCDOT said visibility to these signs along this corridor will continue to improve as leaves continue to fall going into winter.

He said the NCDOT is also in discussions with a local contractor to cut back around the signs between U.S. Route 1 and N.C. Highway 540 this winter and hope to have the work completed before the leaves are back out in the spring.

CBS 17 will update this story when the work gets underway.