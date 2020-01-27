Pedestrians keep crossing busy Capital Boulevard intersection without a crosswalk

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – People are crossing a busy intersection in Raleigh without a crosswalk.

A driver reached out to CBS 17 about it because she is worried someone is going to get hit by a car. The intersection is just outside the Beltline at Capital Boulevard and Highwoods Boulevard.

Pictures show pedestrians crossing the road without proper signage and crosswalks. One driver says this happens a lot and is hoping improvements are made to the area to accommodate the pedestrian traffic.

Laura Smith took the driver’s concerns to the City of Raleigh who says Capital Boulevard falls on the North Carolina Department of Transportation State Highway System, which does not include curbs, gutters or sidewalks.

In a statement a spokesperson said, “this type of cross-section is no conducive for pedestrian activity. Pedestrian accommodations such as marked crosswalks or pedestrian signal heads can not be installed unless sidewalk to sidewalk connectivity exists with ADA compliant infrastructure.”

Capital Boulevard and Highwoods Boulevard are without sidewalks, so pedestrian accommodations can’t be installed.

The City of Raleigh says it realized this area has pedestrian activity and is planning to add sidewalks and “corresponding infrastructure with the most recent transportation bond.”

According to the project online, the plan is to add sidewalks north of Interstate 440 along Capital Boulevard. The project is in its planning stage and is about 90 percent complete. There is no word on when the work would start.

We will keep you updated as this project develops.

If you have something that is driving you crazy on roads let Laura Smith know about it. Email her at LSmith@cbs17.com.

More headlines from CBS17.com: