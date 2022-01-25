Potholes become a bigger problem in NC during the winter – here’s how to get them fixed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Central North Carolina has seen its fair share of freezing temperatures, snow, and ice this winter and that could spell trouble for our roads when it comes to potholes.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, potholes can form any time of year, but winter months are especially bad due to freezing temperatures.

HOW A POTHOLE FORMS:

The NCDOT said potholes form from “water seeping into pavement cracks and freezing during winter months. Because water expands when it freezes the cracks become wider and deeper. Over time the larger cracks, combined with the weight of traffic, cause the pavement to break up.”

HOW TO REPORT POTHOLES:

Drivers wanting to report potholes need to find out first whether the road of concern is maintained by a municipality or the NCDOT.

The NCDOT has an online pothole reporting system and says it committed to repairing them “within two business days they are reported.” Potholes on state-maintained roads can also be reported by calling (1-877-368-4968).

REPORTING PROPERTY DAMAGE FROM POTHOLES:

According to the NCDOT, drivers “who suffer injury or property damage, such as vehicles damaged because of a pothole or mailbox knocked down because of a snowplow, can file a damage claim to request reimbursement.

A form must be filled out and mailed to the NCDOT in the county where the damage occurred.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

If a vehicle was in fact damaged by a pothole, the NCDOT said it will “submit the driver’s claim as well as its own report to the North Carolina State Attorney General’s Office, which will determine whether NCDOT knew about the pothole and made an effort to repair it within a reasonable length of time.”

If a vehicle was damaged in a work zone, NCDOT will forward the driver’s claim to the contractor, who “is responsible for the road conditions in the construction area.”

DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING DRIVING YOU CRAZY ON THE ROADS?

If you have a pothole, or another road problem driving you crazy, that still isn’t getting fixed and you want additional help, email CBS 17’s traffic anchor Laura Smith at LSmith@cbs17.com.