Raleigh drivers want Lake Wheeler Road resurfaced; City patches potholes after CBS 17 inquiry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some drivers say driving on Lake Wheeler Road in Raleigh is like driving on one “continuous pothole” and they want to see it completely resurfaced.

Lynn Tucker and Bryan Talty reached out to CBS 17 about Lake Wheeler Road near the North Carolina State Farmers Market from Goode Street to S. Saunders Street.

“It rides like a washboard. If you complain they just patch another hole. It needs to be entirely repaved. My guess is they have been waiting to make it four lanes once the park develops, but folks like me who travel it every day need improvements now,” Tucker said.

Pictures sent to CBS 17 show patched potholes and worn-down pavement.

The City of Raleigh said the North Carolina Department of Transportation transferred Lake Wheeler Road to the City in 2005.

“It doesn’t have curb and gutter, so it doesn’t qualify for the annual street resurfacing program, and therefore, has never been resurfaced by the City,” Raleigh’s asphalt manager said.

In the meantime, a pothole truck was sent to the area of concern to patch the holes identified by Tucker and Talty. Crews also patched potholes along Lake Wheeler Road in early August.

Residents are able to request a resurfacing of a street. It has to be approved by city council, though.

A link to a petition for resurfacing can be found here.

