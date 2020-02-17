Raleigh resident upset as section of greenway trail remains closed after nearly 2 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man in Raleigh reached out to CBS 17 upset about a greenway trail still closed years later.

Robert Palmer wants to be able to use the Crabtree Creek Trail at Capital Boulevard and Ratchford Drive. It closed in April 2018 because of erosion and several storm events, including Hurricane Matthew. The city repaired the structure and then it experienced two additional areas of extensive damage from storm events.

Pictures sent to CBS 17 show part of the boardwalk caving in and still broken.

Crabtree Creek Trail at Capital Boulevard and Ratchford Drive (Photo: Robert Palmer)

According to the city’s project status of boardwalk structure #106, park staff completed studies to repair the existing timber boardwalk and City Council approved plans to move forward with the design and construction of the Crabtree Creek Trail.

The project team is working on surveying and design plan. Once a final design is approved, the COR will publicly bid the project and award a construction contract in the summer of 2020.

Construction will take up to seven months. A construction completion date is set for Spring 2021.

Click here to review the project's status.

