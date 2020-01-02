Raleigh residents concerned after 3 issues at busy intersection go unaddressed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people reached out to CBS 17 about an intersection in their neighborhood that is driving them crazy.

Gloria and Elton live in Starmount in North Raleigh and are worried someone is going to get hurt at the busy intersection of Baugh Street and Old Buffaloe Road.

They say the flashing light on the stop sign doesn’t work, overgrown trees block the stop sign as you approach the intersection since the Baugh Street is on a hill, and lastly, there is a cracked power pole that is leaning.

Gloria said she reached out to the Raleigh Police Department about the flashing light and was told it would be fixed. CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh police but did not hear back.

“This is a dangerous intersection to start with and you know that because they installed flashing red lights. Someone is going to get killed, I’m afraid,” said Gloria Floyd.

The City of Raleigh said the flashing light isn’t working “due to Duke Energy disconnecting service to install a new pole.” Crews removed equipment off the broken pole and onto the new pole.

“Spectrum Cable appears to be the only remaining utility that needs to be transferred before Duke can remove the pole,” city officials told CBS 17.

We reached out to Duke Energy but have not heard back.

Elton Misner said the pole has been cracked and leaning for at least two months.

“It’s been a long time. It’s been too long, let’s put it that way, and that is getting worse. It was straighter than that, ” said Misner. “Sooner or later that pole is going to break all the way and I’m afraid hurt somebody.”

As for the flashing lights, the city plans to re-install lights this week or next. Officials told CBS 17 that the “bushes are set back from the stop sign and are not obstructing the view of the stop sign, as the speed limit is only 25 miles per hour on that approach.”

