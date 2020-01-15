Road outside new Chapel Hill neighborhood has been in disrepair for years, residents say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A road already in “poor condition” and then ruined by a developer is driving residents crazy in the Town of Chapel Hill.

Video sent to CBS 17 shows Crossland Drive and Old Highway 54 in really bad condition.

Pavement is deteriorating quickly and large plates are temporarily covering deep pot holes. There is also no way for drivers to avoid the rough areas.

Crossland Drive and Old Highway 54 has a Town of Chapel Hill address, but it’s technically in the City of Durham.

City officials say David Weekly, the developer behind a new neighborhood called “Chapel Run,” made the road much worse with its construction traffic. Residents say the road was supposed to be fixed when construction finished but that hasn’t happened.

According to Durham Public Works, “since the developer contributed to the accelerated deterioration of the City owned/maintained segment of Crossland, the developer contributed funds toward the needed repairs to the City for inclusion in an upcoming paving contract.”

Resurfacing of Crossland Drive has been made a priority in the spring but no exact date has been set since “since there are other streets in poor condition similar to Crossland that we plan to address as well,” said Durham Public Works.

Paving operations can’t take place during the winter because asphalt has to be placed in warmer weather.

In the meantime, crews will “monitor the road and asphalt patches will be completed as necessary to keep Crossland Drive in use.”

David Weekly confirmed it paid the City of Durham for damages it caused.

“Chapel Run is a community that has provided homes to a number of families in the City of Durham and we believe that it has been developed in a prudent and responsible manner,” said a spokesperson for David Weekly.

Roads in Chapel Run are newly paved and smooth throughout.

The developer apologized to residents for the inconvenience over the last two years.

