GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A country road in Johnston County is no longer driving a driver crazy after CBS 17 stepped in to help.

Dean Klemushin had concerns over no speed limit signs along Josephine Road between Cornwallis and Cleveland roads.

“The problem is there are no speed limit signs to alert drivers to slow down. There has been a lot of close calls and accidents on the stretch of road. Any help would be greatly appreciated with this matter before someone gets killed by a speeding vehicle,” Klemushin wrote.

He claimed he reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation about his concerns but never heard back, so CBS 17’s Laura Smith reached out.

According to a spokesperson, traffic services crews went to Joesphine Road and determined a few speed limit signs went missing based on NCDOT maps and documents.

Three new 45 mph signs were installed and some were relocated for better visibility. Klemushin confirmed he saw the new signs.

“It’s there now and I couldn’t of got it done without your help. Thank you so much again for everything and have a great day,” he wrote.

Remember, you can report road problems directly to the NCDOT.

