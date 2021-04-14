Spring Hope officials say they don’t have the money to fix road riddled with potholes

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers about a street driving him crazy.

Steven McArthur sent photos of N. Walnut Street near Nash and Franklin streets filled with potholes.

He says it’s been like this for years and he wants to see the town resurface the road.

“There is a major problem with sinking pavement and newly developing potholes that are so large, you must drive all over the road to avoid them. Mix that with parked cars on the sides of the road and it could end in disaster for motorists,” said Spring Hope resident Steven McArthur.

He said the issue has been brought to the council meeting several different times, but nothing is being done.

“The last excuse we heard was that this was a private street, but I’m unsure how they are justifying this,” said McArthur.

Pothole (Photo: Steven McArthur)

A look from above at the road

After getting nowhere he turned to CBS 17’s Laura Smith for answers.

Jae Kim, Spring Hope town manager, acknowledged the road needs to be resurfaced but that the town does not have the funds to do it.

“A complete repaving of that is needed but we currently do not have the funds in our Powell Bill to repair it as this time. However, it is near the top of the list in our street improvements plan for the future,” said Kim.

In the short term, the town said crews will work on several potholes in town, including the ones located on N. Walnut Street.

“We are waiting to be placed on their schedule shortly,” said Kim.

