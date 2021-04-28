Spring Hope road riddled with potholes gets fixed following CBS 17 report

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A road filled with potholes is no longer driving a man crazy in the town of Spring Hope following a CBS 17 report.

The town’s manager sent a crew to N. Walnut Street to temporarily fix the potholes. Before and after pictures sent to CBS 17’s Laura Smith shows potholes filled-in with new asphalt and looking much better.

Driver Steven McArthur said he came home one afternoon and couldn’t get over how smooth his drive was for the first time in six years on N. Walnut Street. He can’t thank the town enough.

“One of our neighbors stopped and she mentioned something to me that she had seen your story. I was wondering how long it was going to take to get it done. Sure enough within a couple of weeks, it was done. It looks a whole lot better now,” said McArthur.

He said the town even resurfaced other nearby roads that were in bad shape.