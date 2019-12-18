Timing on traffic light at busy Fayetteville intersection changed after CBS 17 inquiry

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic light at a busy intersection was driving one woman crazy because of its timing issues, so she reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers.

Erin Amadon said she gets stuck at the Cliffdale Road/North Reilly Road intersection two or three times before she can turn onto Cliffdale Road. The problem began she said when the new stretch of Interstate 295 opened. More cars use the intersection so she wants the light timing adjusted to handle the congestion.

Video sent to CBS 17 shows about four cars making it through the intersection. Two of those cars made illegal left turns on red.

Amadon worries impatient drivers racing through to make the light will lead to crashes in the area.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith took her concerns to the City of Fayetteville. A spokesperson confirmed the public services department is reviewing the entire corridor to see what adjustments need to be made.

“We appreciate residents’ patience as these improvements are made. It is our goal to both ensure roadway safety and improve travel times,” said public information officer Maine Johnson.

Since CBS 17 reached out, the traffic light timing has been fixed.

In an email, Erin Amadon told CBS 17 this:

Originally about four vehicles could get through before the light turned yellow, now I’d say 10-12 can make it through before the light starts to change. What a huge difference! Several colleagues of mine commented on the improvement to me on Friday. That simple change has relieved a lot of congestion and made our commutes home so much better!” Erin Amadon

