Triangle-area roads littered with trash after pandemic cancels NCDOT’s usual litter sweeps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver in the Triangle is sick of seeing trash littering North Carolina roadways.

Lisa Vanderberry, a nurse in Raleigh, reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers because it’s driving her crazy. She wants to know what the North Carolina Department of Transportation is doing to keep roads cleaned.

“If we have people that are driving through or coming into town and this is what they’re being greeted by with the main thoroughfares being so trashy than it’s just not a good look for Raleigh,” Vanderberry said.

Trash she said is piling up at intersections of New Bern Avenue and Sunnybrook Road, New Bern Avenue and Trawick Road, and Capital Boulevard and Interstate 440.

NCDOT said due to the pandemic, spring and fall litter sweeps were canceled. However, groups can still organize clean-ups with the Adopt-A-Highway program.

Drivers are asked to help with keeping our roads cleaned by securing loads before hitting the road, pick up litter when you see it, and report people who litter. You can do that with the NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug program.

Remember, it is illegal to litter in the state of North Carolina. If you get caught, you could be fined up to $1,000 and spend time in jail.

If you have something driving you crazy on the road let Laura Smith know about it so she can get answers for you. Email her at LSmith@CBS17.com.

