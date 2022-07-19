WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—A busy intersection in Wake Forest that was driving one man crazy, now has a traffic light after he reached out to CBS 17.

The intersection is Ligon Mill Road and South Main Street, and it now has a turn light.

Driver Jerry Welch reached out previously to CBS 17 about how he believed the previously flashing yellow light was causing congestion.

Now, traffic is flowing with the newly installed turn light.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials previously told CBS 17 that the “Wake District office ha[d] looked into the signal” but had not determined that a left turn signal was needed at the time.

Spokesperson Aaron Moody said previously that they did “anticipate the green turn signal becoming necessary eventually, so our district has asked our traffic unit to go ahead and design the green left turn so that it will be ready to install once it is deem warranted.”

