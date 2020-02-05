Vance County road full of potholes finally getting fixed after resident reaches out to CBS 17

TOWNSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers about a road in poor condition in Vance County.

Rock Spring Church Road is between N.C. Highway 39 and Henderson.

Debbie Riggan said the road sees its heaviest traffic during the summer months when people are traveling to Kerr Lake. Over the summer, someone posted a sign that reads “Enjoy the Bumps.” The sign was removed.

Video sent to CBS 17 now shows the same message and “pave this road” painted on the road. Riggan said people in her community are sick of the road being in bad condition.

“This road is extremely bumpy. Potholes are patched continually but no paving to correct the problem has been done,” Debbie said. “I have lived in the area for almost 15 years and nothing has been done. The problem was here long before me.”

After CBS 17 reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation about the problem, Rock Spring Church Road is set to be resurfaced in the spring.

