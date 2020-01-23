Wake County farmers, fire department impacted after road washed away in summer remains closed

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A road in Wake County washed away by heavy rain last summer remains closed months later.

Billy Hopkins Road is in the rural Hopkins Chapel community. The road closed after culverts broke apart and drifted downstream.

Pete Barbrey reached out to CBS 17 hoping to get answers from the North Carolina Department of Transportation about when it will be fixed. He’s been taking a three-mile detour when his drive should be less than a mile to Zebulon Road.

Barbrey said he’s more worried about how the road closure is impacting farmers he knows.

“One farmer lives right here and has to go all the way around, three miles just to go to his farm,” said Barbrey.

The NCDOT is in charge of fixing Billy Hopkins Road, but it does not appear to be a top priority since it doesn’t impact many people. A spokesperson says “the road averages just 100 vehicles a day, and it is a two-mile detour.”

“It just gets under my skin that because there’s not a lot of people living on this road, we just get pushed to the back burner…and we’re the last one to get fixed,” said Barbrey.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith explained how farmers, residents and the Hopkins Fire Department are all impacted by the road being closed.

According to Hopkins Fire Chief Carter, it has delayed the departments response time to emergency calls. He hopes the NCDOT will fix it sooner rather than later. Carter said he spoke with the NCDOT about a month ago but hasn’t heard anything since.

The NCDOT still does not have a date set to fix Billy Hopkins Road, but says “we are in the process of requesting authorization for ordering the replacement culvert, an aluminum pipe arch. We can’t give time frame for any work until we get that process completed and then learn when it will be available.”

CBS 17 asked why culverts would be used again since it clearly didn’t hold up during the summer rain. The DOT said a bridge would cost too much and involves more planning.

Barbrey hopes to see crews fix the road soon. He’s worried kids in the neighborhood could get hurt near the steep drop-off in the split road.

If you have something that is driving you crazy on your drive, let Laura Smith know about it. E-mail her at LSmith@cbs17.com.

More headlines from CBS17.com: