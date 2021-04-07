Wayne County road sign knocked down for months fixed within hours after CBS 17 inquiry

PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A street sign on the ground for months is no longer driving a Wayne County driver crazy after CBS 17 stepped in to help.

The fixed sign at the corner of Luby Smith Road and U.S. Route 70.

Cynthia Reed reached out to Laura Smith regarding a sign down at the corner of Luby Smith Road and U.S. Route 70. This is near the border of Johnston and Wayne counties.

“Travelers should know what street they are passing or need to turn on,” Reed said in an email to CBS 17.

She said she contacted the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Wayne County Planning Commission but had no success.

CBS 17 reached out to Wayne County Planning Director Berry Gray and in a matter of hours crews fixed the street sign on the ground.

