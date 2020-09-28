Zebulon road washed out in the summer of 2019 set to reopen in October

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A road washed out by heavy rains in the summer of 2019 is now getting repaired.

Billy Hopkins Road is in the rural Hopkins Chapel community. The road closed after culverts broke apart and drifted downstream. The road literally split in half.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said construction began Sept. 14 and should be completed by the end of October.

A resident nearby, Pete Barbrey, reached out to CBS 17 in January hoping to get answers from the NCDOT about when it would be fixed. He’s been taking a three-mile detour because of the closure. Normally, Barbrey’s drive is less than a mile to Zebulon Road.

“One farmer lives right here and has to go all the way around, three miles just to go to his farm,” Barbrey said.

He said it’s not safe for farmers to drive large equipment on the other roads because there’s more vehicle traffic.

As of September, Barbrey reached out to CBS 17 about repairs now underway at Billy Hopkins Road. He is very excited about the road reopening soon.

