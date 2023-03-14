CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A tranquilizer used to sedate horses and even elephants has made its way into the drug supply here in North Carolina, and experts are warning people about the dangers.

The UNC Street Drug Analysis Lab in Chapel Hill can take a drug sample and determine what’s actually in it. More and more frequently, researchers are finding an animal tranqulizer called xylazine.

“It sort of induces the sedative effect and lowers the blood pressure,” noted Colin Miller, the lab’s community liaison. “In large doses, it’s used on horses and elephants to kind of help put them under, so it can be pretty heavy duty.”

Miller says xylazine is mixed with other drugs, like fentanyl and heroin, and it’s shown up in about a quarter of the lab’s testing samples, which are provided anonymously by community health organizations.

“We have had a number of xylazine positive tests come out of various areas in the Triangle and kind of all over the state,” he said. “It’s been here for a little while, but it seems to be getting much worse.”

The UNC team is now sending out xylazine fact sheets in their drug-checking kits to make people aware of what to look for and the dangers.

“One thing that’s really scary is that it’s made people much more vulnerable if they don’t know what’s in the drugs, and what’s in the drugs is the strong tranquilizers, sedatives,” Miller explained. “If they fall on their arm or fall on their leg in a strange way, that can lead to really serious damage that might result in an amputation or something like that.”

He said that xylazine can cause people to become unconscious which can make it difficult to tell the difference between the effects of xylazine and an opioid overdose.

Although xylazine does not respond to naloxone, which reverses an opioid overdose, he still says it’s important to use naloxone if someone is not breathing or barely breathing because xylazine is generally found mixed with opioids.

Xylazine is also known to cause serious skin wounds that can last for months.

“They’re very, very scary looking wounds and we’ve seen a number of times then these wounds have been treated like normal wounds which results in non-effective treatment,” Miller said, adding that it’s important that health care workers are aware of xylaxine and its effects so that they can treat people properly.