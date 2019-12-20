Drunk driver hits military chopper in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators say a drunk driver hit and damaged a military helicopter in South Carolina.

A State Trooper, named David, tweeted out a video of the damaged aircraft and reminded people not to drink and drive.

Sober or slammer! The driver who wrecked into this helicopter was arrested for DUI! This holiday season, drink responsibly!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8oDbGpmN01 — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) December 19, 2019

Damage to the helicopter is estimated at around half a million dollars.

The chopper is owned by a non-profit founded by veterans that promote aviation.

