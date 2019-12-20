Drunk driver hits military chopper in South Carolina

News

by: WCBD

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators say a drunk driver hit and damaged a military helicopter in South Carolina.

A State Trooper, named David, tweeted out a video of the damaged aircraft and reminded people not to drink and drive.

Damage to the helicopter is estimated at around half a million dollars.

The chopper is owned by a non-profit founded by veterans that promote aviation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss