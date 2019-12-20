Drunk driver hits military chopper in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators say a drunk driver hit and damaged a military helicopter in South Carolina.
A State Trooper, named David, tweeted out a video of the damaged aircraft and reminded people not to drink and drive.
Damage to the helicopter is estimated at around half a million dollars.
The chopper is owned by a non-profit founded by veterans that promote aviation.
