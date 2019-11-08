Drunken Pennsylvania man placed in jail with his vacuum

LAWRENCE TWP. CLEARFIELD CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police responded to a man struggling to walk down the Clearfield Shawville Highway with a vacuum cleaner on Thursday, November 7.

Jason Schmoke, 38, was seen walking the white fog line of the highway, in and out of traffic, struggling with a large box containing his Bissell vacuum cleaner.

Police identified Schmoke and found that he had a warrant for unpaid fines. They report Schmoke was also drinking alcohol while on probation with a no-alcohol clause.

Charges have been filed for public drunkenness. Schmoke was reportedly taken to Clearfield County Jail where he was placed with his vacuum.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now