Duke 1st in the country to implant new artificial heart

The artificial heart was developed by CARMAT and has been studied in Europe, where it is approved for use. Last year, the company received FDA approval to begin studies in the U.S. to potentially enroll 10 patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure. The study will evaluate whether the artificial heart is a viable option as a life-saving step before transplant.

A surgical team at Duke University Hospital, led by Drs. Jacob Schroder and Carmelo Milano, successfully implanted a new-generation artificial heart in a 39-year-old patient with heart failure, becoming the first center in North America to perform the procedure.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNC N)- A 39-year-old man with heart failure was the first in the U.S. to receive a new-generation artificial heart in a procedure that took place at Duke University Hospital.

In June, Matthew Moore from Shallotte was referred to Duke with heart failure. He thought he would just have undergo a heart bypass surgery.

Duke reported his condition was getting worse and a traditional heart transplant became too dangerous.

Duke said CARMAT, a medical company focused on heart implant technologies, had received FDA to study patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure last year.

Duke University Hospital happened to be one of three transplant centers in the U.S. selected to join the study. The team there received specialized training to prepare for implant surgery.

A traditional left-ventricular assist device can only support one of the heart’s chambers.

That means if a patient’s condition requires support to flow blood into both chambers, they would have to join a waitlist for a heart transplant. Sadly, some patients die waiting in line.

CARMAT’s device supports both chambers giving patients a lifeline they may not have otherwise had.

A surgical team at Duke University Hospital, led by Drs. Jacob Schroder and Carmelo Milano, successfully implanted a new-generation artificial heart in a 39-year-old patient with heart failure, becoming the first center in North America to perform the procedure. The artificial heart was developed by CARMAT and has been studied in Europe, where it is approved for use. Last year, the company received FDA approval to begin studies in the U.S. to potentially enroll 10 patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure. The study will evaluate whether the artificial heart is a viable option as a life-saving step before transplant. Stephanie Lopez / Duke Health

A surgical team at Duke University Hospital, led by Drs. Jacob Schroder and Carmelo Milano, successfully implanted a new-generation artificial heart in a 39-year-old patient with heart failure, becoming the first center in North America to perform the procedure. The artificial heart was developed by CARMAT and has been studied in Europe, where it is approved for use. Last year, the company received FDA approval to begin studies in the U.S. to potentially enroll 10 patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure. The study will evaluate whether the artificial heart is a viable option as a life-saving step before transplant. Stephanie Lopez / Duke Health

A surgical team at Duke University Hospital, led by Drs. Jacob Schroder and Carmelo Milano, successfully implanted a new-generation artificial heart in a 39-year-old patient with heart failure, becoming the first center in North America to perform the procedure. The artificial heart was developed by CARMAT and has been studied in Europe, where it is approved for use. Last year, the company received FDA approval to begin studies in the U.S. to potentially enroll 10 patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure. The study will evaluate whether the artificial heart is a viable option as a life-saving step before transplant. Stephanie Lopez / Duke Health

A surgical team at Duke University Hospital, led by Drs. Jacob Schroder and Carmelo Milano, successfully implanted a new-generation artificial heart in a 39-year-old patient with heart failure, becoming the first center in North America to perform the procedure. The artificial heart was developed by CARMAT and has been studied in Europe, where it is approved for use. Last year, the company received FDA approval to begin studies in the U.S. to potentially enroll 10 patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure. The study will evaluate whether the artificial heart is a viable option as a life-saving step before transplant. Stephanie Lopez / Duke Health

A surgical team at Duke University Hospital, led by Drs. Jacob Schroder and Carmelo Milano, successfully implanted a new-generation artificial heart in a 39-year-old patient with heart failure, becoming the first center in North America to perform the procedure. The artificial heart was developed by CARMAT and has been studied in Europe, where it is approved for use. Last year, the company received FDA approval to begin studies in the U.S. to potentially enroll 10 patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure. The study will evaluate whether the artificial heart is a viable option as a life-saving step before transplant. Stephanie Lopez / Duke Health

A surgical team at Duke University Hospital, led by Drs. Jacob Schroder and Carmelo Milano, successfully implanted a new-generation artificial heart in a 39-year-old patient with heart failure, becoming the first center in North America to perform the procedure. The artificial heart was developed by CARMAT and has been studied in Europe, where it is approved for use. Last year, the company received FDA approval to begin studies in the U.S. to potentially enroll 10 patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure. The study will evaluate whether the artificial heart is a viable option as a life-saving step before transplant. Stephanie Lopez / Duke Health

A surgical team at Duke University Hospital, led by Drs. Jacob Schroder and Carmelo Milano, successfully implanted a new-generation artificial heart in a 39-year-old patient with heart failure, becoming the first center in North America to perform the procedure. The artificial heart was developed by CARMAT and has been studied in Europe, where it is approved for use. Last year, the company received FDA approval to begin studies in the U.S. to potentially enroll 10 patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure. The study will evaluate whether the artificial heart is a viable option as a life-saving step before transplant. Stephanie Lopez / Duke Health

A surgical team at Duke University Hospital, led by Drs. Jacob Schroder and Carmelo Milano, successfully implanted a new-generation artificial heart in a 39-year-old patient with heart failure, becoming the first center in North America to perform the procedure. The artificial heart was developed by CARMAT and has been studied in Europe, where it is approved for use. Last year, the company received FDA approval to begin studies in the U.S. to potentially enroll 10 patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure. The study will evaluate whether the artificial heart is a viable option as a life-saving step before transplant. Stephanie Lopez / Duke Health

The artificial heart is similar to a prosthetic. It includes valves made from bovine tissue. It uses an external power supply.

Moore underwent surgery for the implant on Monday.

Principal investigator for the study, Dr. Carmelo Milano, reported his patient is doing well after the procedure.

His wife Rachel Moore, told Duke, “Both Matthew and I are so grateful that we’ve been provided an opportunity to participate in something that has the potential to have an impact on so many lives. We are just taking it day-by-day and hope everything continues to progress well.”