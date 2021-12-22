Duke classes to be remote for first few days of spring semester

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University announced Wednesday that the first few days of the spring semester will be held remotely due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

All undergraduate and graduate/professional classes will be held remotely on Jan. 5-8.

“In-person instruction for undergraduates and most graduate and professional school programs is expected to resume on Monday, January 10. Students in certain graduate programs that operate on a different calendar will receive guidance from their schools,” Duke said in a release.

The University also said students enrolled in the spring semester must submit proof of vaccination including a booster shot before the end of January.

Masks are also required inside all classrooms.