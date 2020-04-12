Duke Energy prepares for possible NC storms amid coronavirus concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the possibility of strong storms moving into the area Duke Energy is preparing for the possibility of outages that could last multiple days.

“We are expecting to see some strong straight line winds and potentially tornadic activity,” said Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks. “That’s going to mean down trees and potentially downed powerlines, and the chance for significant power outages across the state.”

While the work they do is essential power crews across the country are facing new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While it doesn’t impact one on one work that our linecrews are doing it does have an impact on our ability to bring together additional resources from outside of the region,” said Brooks. “There are limitations on how many people you put in a hotel, and limitations at how many can gather at a staging site.”

With the potential for multi-day outages Brooks is encouraging anyone with a medical condition that relies on electricity to keep one thing in mind.

“What would you do and where would you go to make sure you can continue to receive treatment that you rely on electricity for,” said Brooks.

Electricity could also be a concern for those of you who stocked up on food as we stay at home and practice social distancing.

“We would encourage you to place all of that food very close together in the freezer and keep that door shut. It can actually keep that food cold for 48 hours if you don’t disturb it,” said Brooks.

If you have an outage in your area that you would like to report click here: https://www.duke-energy.com/Outages

