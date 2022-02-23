DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke University is making updates to its COVID-19 policies for the spring semester.

In an update, Vice President of Administration Kyle Cavanaugh said, “From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, we have relied on Duke’s faculty experts in infectious disease and public health to help with the design and implementation of our protocols and procedures. Based upon their recommendations and the recent positive trends in our testing results, Duke will make the following changes to our COVID-19 testing protocols in the coming weeks.”

The biggest change is the end of COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic vaccinated students. The change will take into effect the week of March 21.

The University said surveillance testing for unvaccinated students, staff and faculty who are required to test each week will continue for at a limited number of sites across campus.

Since August 2020, Duke said they have conducted more than one million tests on campus. The testing program has allowed the University to catch infections before they create significant disruptions to the university community.

Symptomatic testing will continue on campus.

“We are not out of the pandemic yet, but we are one step closer to reclaiming the promise of what a post-pandemic life can be,’ said Cavanaugh in his update.

Masks are still required indoors in Durham and within all Duke-owned and leased facilities.