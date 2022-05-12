CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The driver of a dump truck that crashed head-on with a school bus in south Charlotte Wednesday told police he fell asleep at the wheel, according to a police report obtained by Queen City News.

The report stated the driver of the dump truck, Nathan Clyde Luck, 23, was driving west on Sharon Road West when he fell asleep, causing the truck to cross the center line and strike two vehicles, including the school bus. The police report also indicated he was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph speed zone.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told QCN that Luck was issued a citation for driving left of center.

The bus was carrying 15 students to South Mecklenburg High School at the time of the crash. Images from the scene showed severe damage to both the dump truck and the front of the bus.

Fourteen students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CMS officials said. One student refused to be transported. The driver of the school bus suffered life-threatening injuries.

The dump truck driver also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

CMPD said the driver of the dump truck was pinned. Charlotte Fire officials said it took an hour to free the driver of the dump truck from the vehicle. The bus driver was freed in 30 minutes.

The driver of the third vehicle involved was not hurt.

Neighbors in the area near Sharonbrook Drive and Sharon Road West expressed concern over the stretch of roadway.

“The speed coming off this curb through this area is always high impact,” said Neighbor James Daniels. “I’m surprised it hasn’t happened sooner.”