RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An dump truck driver was shot as two drivers were engaged in a road rage incident on Duraleigh Road on Wednesday, police said.

Around 11 a.m., police said a dump truck ran a red light which led the driver of an Audi to follow the truck.

At some point during the confrontation, the dump truck driver pulled out a gun and fired at the Audi, police said.

The scene in the 4800 block of Duraleigh Road in Raleigh. (Darran Todd/CBS 17)

The driver of the Audi then shot back at the dump truck – striking the truck driver in the leg, police said.

The shooting occurred near the 4800 block of Duraleigh Road – which is just north of the intersection with Ebenezer Church Road.

The incident is under investigation and charges will be filed.

This story will be updated.