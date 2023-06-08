DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Dunn announced the death of its interim city manager on Thursday.

Mathew Boone started as the city’s assistant city manager in September 2018. Before that he worked for seven years as the senior planner for the City of Raleigh Community Development and five years in Raleigh’s Inspection as their housing/environmental inspector.

He was named interim city manager on June 1.

“Mayor William P. Elmore Jr. and the Dunn City Council Members are deeply saddened and dismayed by the untimely death of Mathew Boone, Dunn’s interim city manager. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends as well as to the men and women in our City of Dunn offices who have worked with Mathew so closely during the past five years,” according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle and three children, Piper, Cannon, and Carter.

