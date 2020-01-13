Duo arrested after 2 gallons of GHB ‘date rape drug’ found in car on I-85

TROUP COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two woman are facing drug charges after two gallons of GHB known as the “Date Rape Drug” was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop late last week in Troup County, Georgia.

“On (Friday), Lt. Nathan Taylor with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Interstate 85 southbound at mile marker 8 for a window tint violation. During the course of the stop, Lt. Taylor observed behavior consistent with criminal activity,” deputies said in a news release.

K-9 Chapo was deployed for a “free-air sniff” around the vehicle and the dog indicated to the presence of narcotic odor coming from the vehicle, officials said.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about two gallons of GHB (Gamma Hydroxybutyrate), commonly known as the “date rape drug’, said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

The driver, Ashley Prince, 47, of Opelika, Alabama and her passenger, Jessica Partridge, 26, also of Opelika, were arrested and charged with Possession of GHB with Intent to Distribute.

“Following their arrest, narcotics agents from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were contacted and they, along with Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at Prince’s residence in Lee County, Ala.,” said Stewart.

There, Methamphetamine, LSD, Marijuana, and additional GHB were found, officials said. Prince will also be facing charges in Lee County for the narcotics discovered during the search warrant, according to investigators.

