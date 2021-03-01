Duo asked victim for cigarette and then robbed him, Myrtle Beach police say

Marquell Weaver and Caitlin Russell (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have arrested two people who they said robbed someone after asking for a cigarette.

Police responded at 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of North Ocean Boulevard for an armed robbery, according to arrest warrants.

The victim told police that two suspects asked for a cigarette, and then demanded his money clip when they saw it, the warrant said.

They threatened to hurt the victim if he followed them, and said they had a “piece,” according to the warrants.

Marquell Antwan Rashad Weaver, 33, of Georgetown, was later arrested for second-degree burglary and armed robbery. His combined bond for both charges is $40,000.

Caitlin Leeanne Russell, 22, of Conway, was also charged with armed robbery. Her bond has been set at $25,000.

Both remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of Monday afternoon. 

