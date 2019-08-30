Duo from SC charged with trafficking meth in NC

Neville Singleton (top) and Sean Thomas. (Courtesy of the New Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office via WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two people from Charleston, South Carolina are facing charges in Brunswick County for distributing methamphetamine.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Neville Singleton and Sean Thomas were arrested early Thursday morning after a lengthy investigation with the assistance of ATF Wilmington and the Wilmington Police Department.

The investigation targeted the distribution of large amounts of meth into the Brunswick County area.

Agents seized about 3.4 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $75,000.

Singleton and Thomas are both facing several drug-related charges and are being held at the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

