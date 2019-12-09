Durham activists plan rally in hopes of curbing gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In the last month, there have been more than a dozen shootings and multiple people killed throughout different areas of Durham.

For many residents who live near West Enterprise Street and South Street, the sound of gun fire has become all too familiar.

“It’s pretty frustrating that this is going on,” said Maeve Cohen, a resident who lives in the neighborhood.

According to a community crime map, there have been more than a dozen shootings in the last three months within a half mile of this intersection.

“It’s really disappointing that people are choosing to resort to gun violence,” Cohen said. “And its only getting worse.”

In October, officials with the Durham Police Department said there were plans to expand the department’s eight member gang unit in an effort to curb the gang activity in the city.

CBS 17 reached out to the Durham Police Department for an update, but officials said that the department is still in the process of creating the gang task force.

Meanwhile, community activists tell CBS 17 it is time for the community to step up and take action.

Robert Belcher said his group, “A Chance 2 Change,” is planning a rally that will be held at Oxford Manor Apartments near Old Oxford Road and Wiggins Street on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re just saying enough is enough,” Belcher said. “When we have our rallies, hopefully it will just deviate something from happening.”

Belcher said he would like to see more of a police presence in the Braggtown community, as there have been at least 4 shootings there since June.

However, Belcher said he realizes the real change has to start with the community.

“Police said they are undermanned,” Belcher said. “So there’s not a lot they can do, it’s more of a community effort. At this point, it’s going to take the village to save the village.”

