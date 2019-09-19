Durham, amid steady violence, graduates 19 new police officers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham welcomed 19 new police officers to serve the community.

Class 49 had its graduation ceremony Wednesday night.

“I get chills,” said Chief C.J. Davis. “I still get chills. It’s been 33 years, but I see classes come on the police department. It’s exciting for me to know that there are young people in this world that are still very interested in public service.”

Top brass commended the class for being one of the best ones yet.

“We’re excited to see them go out on the street,” said Davis. “We’re getting some top-notch recruits. They’re coming from all walks of life and, as you can see, this class was a diverse class.”

Davis said they’ve put a focus on diversity. Twenty-four more men and women are currently in the academy and are scheduled to graduate soon.

“We’re doing the best we can with the resources we have,” she said.

The chief has expressed wanting more officers before as violent crime’s gone up.

Just this past week, there were four shootings reported in three days.

Davis said they’ve shifted officers from administrative assignments to investigative units. They’re also regularly looking to promote officers within.

“We’re excited to have these officers kind of augment that need right now.”

Officers CBS 17 spoke with said they’re eager to help their city.

“At least speaking for myself, I will always strive to do the right thing for the people,” said new officer Enoc Quiroz-Garcia.

