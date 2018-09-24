Durham areas evacuated, 2 streets closed after gas leak at restaurant, officials say

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - An area of Durham was evacuated and two streets were closed Monday morning after a "strong smell of gas" was reported, officials said.

The smell was reported just after 8:40 a.m. at a Suntrust Bank at 200 N. Mangum St., according to a news release from Durham Interim Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi.

The Suntrust Bank and 100 E. Parish St. were evacuated.

Iannuzzi said a Mexican restaurant was the source of the gas leak.

"An investigation found pilot lights out on gas stoves at Dos Perros restaurant which is in the same building as Suntrust," Iannuzzi said in a news release.

Occupants of 100 E. Parish St. were allowed back in just after 10:10 a.m.

However, two streets are still blocked:

Mangum Street is blocked from Chapel Hill to Main

Parish Street is blocked from Church to Corcoran

"Gas readings have been lowered to non-hazardous levels," Iannuzzi said.

However, PSNC is at the scene and investigating to confirm the source of the leak.