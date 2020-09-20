Durham armed robbery leads to police chase that ended in crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police investigated an armed robbery and car crash Saturday night.

Police do believe the two incidents are related.

The armed robbery took place in the 2200 block of North Roxboro Street. Officers say that scene is somehow connected to a car that crashed on an off ramp on Highway 15.

The off ramp at 147 South onto Highway 15-501 closed down for several hours as police investigated.

A CBS 17 crew did see a car facing the wrong way towards traffic at the scene of the crash.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in custody for the armed robbery.

No other details have been released so far.