Durham City Council passes resolution supporting federal reparations for descendants of slaves

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Bull City has joined the national conversation as Durham City Council voted Monday night unanimously passing a resolution calling for federal reparations for descendants of enslaved people.

The resolution was first proposed to council in July by the Durham Racial Equity Task Force in their 14-page report.

“We know the descendants of slaves for over 400 years have been denied access to wealth building opportunities,” said Jessica Luginbuhl a member of Durham’s Racial Equity Task Force.

In addition, the resolution also calls for universal basic income to all citizens, a guaranteed job for all citizens, and they are also asking the minimum wage be raised to $15 an hour.

“For us to really have a healthy and successful society, everyone has to be healthy and successful and the only way that we will have that is if we start lifting up those who have been disenfranchised and their voices have not been lifted out for over 400 years,” Luginbuhl said.

Currently a reparations bill is being proposed at the federal level. There is no word on how much individuals would receive in reparations and how exactly this federal program would work.

But in Durham, City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton is calling for a Universal Basic Income program be created at the city level.

He is proposing the funds be made possible through a partnership between philanthropic money and city money to help provide a universal income for local disadvantaged families.

“For a period of time, it would provide them between $500 to $1,000 a month to supplement their income,” Middleton said. “It would be an experiment to see if that will make a difference in their quality of life.”

Middleton said he is still looking for financial partners who may want to participate in the income program. He said it is something that could address the issue with racial disparities and ultimately bring down the crime that is plaguing the Black and brown communities in Durham.

“What has happened is we’ve had very definitive barriers that are legal and cultural that have hobbled our progress,” Middleton said. “My hope is that with this new movement, that what this movement will represent ultimately in terms of policy, would be the closing some of those gaps.”

