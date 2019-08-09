Durham County deputies investigating after construction workers threatened with rifle

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County deputies are investigating after construction workers said they were threatened with a rifle on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Witnesses told deputies that a man in a gray sedan came to the area of the construction site, which is along the 9200 block of Highway 751.

“After exiting the vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle, workers yelled out to him and he left the area,” the release said.

The man is described as 6-foot, clean-cut, with blond hair and wearing a black shirt with a white emblem and cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 919-560-0880.

