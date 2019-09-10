Durham County gun store break-in tied to ‘organized distribution network,’ investigators say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Investigators believe a break-in this summer at a gun store in northern Durham County is tied to other break-ins in the area and may be part of an “organized distribution network” extending into other states, according to newly released court records.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office outlined details of the case in a search warrant that was made public late last week.

On July 22, the sheriff’s office got a call about a break-in at Drye’s Gun Shop on Bahama Road after the owner’s surveillance cameras captured two men trying to get in.

The owner was able to watch in real-time on his phone, investigators say. He also could see a suspicious car across the street.

A few hours later, investigators say Aaron Ramsey was seen walking in the area where the car had been parked.

Investigators say he admitted to trying to break in to the store, that the car previously seen there was his and said another man was with him.

Deputies later arrested Treyvon Brandon as well, charging the pair with attempting to break in to the store.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman AnnMarie Breen said after Brandon posted bond, investigators linked him to a separate break-in a month earlier in which 30 handguns were stolen from Drye’s Gun Shop.

Deputies have obtained warrants for his arrest, Breen said.

The owner of Drye’s Gun Shop declined to comment on the case.

Investigators believe the break-in at that store is linked to other break-ins at stores in: Raleigh, Apex, Mooresville and Greensboro within the last year. Investigators say guns stolen from Drye’s on June 11 were later found in Raleigh and Suffolk County, New York.

Data from the ATF shows North Carolina ranks among the top ten states for the number of guns stolen from private owners and stores.

In a previous interview, ATF spoksman Earl Woodham told CBS17, “And they take them up to these states where the gun laws are very strict and the demand is very high, and they make an extreme amount of profit off of it.”

