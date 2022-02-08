Durham County waiting on more N95 masks from state

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Health Department said it’s still waiting on more N95 masks to be delivered.

CBS 17 told you last week when the health department gave out more than 30,000 masks in one day and distribution sites ran out in less than six hours.

Now, the department is waiting on a shipment from the state. The county’s health director said they’re also ordering more masks from private vendors after seeing how high the demand is.

“We did not realize that demand was so high, which is great because people certainly want to keep themselves safe,” said Rod Jenkins, Durham County health director.

Supply chain issues are slowing down the delivery of those N95s. The department won’t put a timetable when the masks will be in but says it’ll be very soon.

“We had already placed orders and we were very lucky we got masks when we got them,” Jenkins said.

The department told CBS 17 Optum Serve testing sites may still have a limited supply of N95s but it’s only for those who are being tested.