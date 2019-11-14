Durham family upset after loved one’s grave remains unmarked 3 mos. after burial

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family wants answers after visiting a loved one at a cemetery in Durham.

At 29 years old, Betty Easter was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“She stayed strong through everything,” said her sister Latifa Jennings. “She was going to live her last days to the fullest. She was going to be strong for her children.”

Betty passed away this past August at age 30, leaving her large family heartbroken.

“[She was] very funny, very caring. She loved her kids. Her kids were her motivation when she got sick,” said Yolanda Easter, Betty’s mother.

Her family buried her at Glennview Memorial Park in Durham.

During the burial, workers showed them where her plot was. At that time, it was a pile of dirt.

As the grief sunk in, Betty’s loved ones weren’t ready to visit her grave.

When Betty’s sister, Nastasia, stopped by this week, she only found dirt and boards.

“I think I was in shock maybe. I didn’t really know what to say at the time,” said Nastasia Easter.

Betty was buried in August.

“So we didn’t understand why it’s taken months for it to be cleared off,” said Nastasia Easter.

CBS 17 took their concerns to the grounds supervisor for answers.

“We don’t have this problem here. This is probably the first or second time I’ve run into this in the 28 years I’ve been out here,” said Gary Bracy, grounds supervisor at Glennview Memorial Park.

He says the grave marker was under the dirt pile. Betty’s actual grave is at the plot next to it.

CBS 17 asked why it’s taken so long to have a clear site.

“It takes several months for it to settle,” said Bracy. “[It’s] according to the weather. If it rains immediately, it settles immediately. If it [doesn’t] rain immediately then it [doesn’t] settle immediately.”

They back-fill the grave and then take away the excess dirt.

Bracy said they’ll clear the area where Betty is buried within a week.

“She wanted every moment perfect and this right here, there’s nothing perfect about it,” said Latifa Jennings.

Betty’s family says they won’t stop bringing their concerns to the cemetery until Betty gets the resting place she deserves.

CBS 17 reached out to the owner of Glennview Memorial Park and will update this story when we hear back.

