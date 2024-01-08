DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews with the Durham Fire Department rescued an unconscious man from a high-rise construction sight Monday morning.

On Monday at 9 a.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a high angle rescue in the 300 block of Liberty Street. The department responded with 23 personnel.

Workers told firefighters that there was a person not affiliated with them who was lying on a platform, unresponsive. The man was estimated to be 80 feet up.

Crews made access to the injured person using a ladder truck, while other firefighters accessed the man by climbing the crane.

Officials said the man was unresponsive, but breathing. Firefighters said it is unknown how the man was injured, but they believe it was related to a fall.

Firefighters were able to move the man to a basket on the outside of the crane structure and lowered him to the ground where Durham County EMS began care and transport.

Durham firefighters were assisted by Durham police.