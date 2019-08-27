Durham gas leak closes Camden Ave. for ‘next few hours,’ officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak Tuesday afternoon in Durham is likely to keep a road closed through rush hour, officials said.

The leak was reported before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Avondale Drive and Camden Avenue, according to Durham spokeswoman Kammie Michael.

Camden Avenue is closed in the 1700 block.

Michael said it “may remain shut down for the next few hours.”

There is no word about how the gas leak began. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Image from Durham Fire Department

