1  of  2
Breaking News
President Trump announces Sept. 9 rally in Fayetteville Gas leak near Clayton closes key road, 1 store evacuated
Live Now
Fatal wreck shuts down I-40 east in Raleigh

Durham gas leak closes Camden Ave. for ‘next few hours,’ officials say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image from Durham Fire Department

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak Tuesday afternoon in Durham is likely to keep a road closed through rush hour, officials said.

The leak was reported before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Avondale Drive and Camden Avenue, according to Durham spokeswoman Kammie Michael.

Camden Avenue is closed in the 1700 block.

Michael said it “may remain shut down for the next few hours.”

There is no word about how the gas leak began. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Image from Durham Fire Department

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss