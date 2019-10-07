Durham health officials hold forum to help stop domestic violence

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, one and four women will experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime.

That’s why this month, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Durham County Department of Human Services is providing resources that both prevent domestic violence from happening and that can help survivors.

It’s was all part of forum on Monday morning.

Organizers say the goal was to make people aware of the resources, warning signs and prevention tools available. They tackled not only domestic violence, but sexual assault and human trafficking.

Experts shared that each area has commonality: coercion and control perpetrated by the abuser on their victims.

The meeting wrapped up with a panel discussion from domestic violence survivors.

“Domestic violence can happen to anyone. It happens across genders. It happens across race and religion,” explained Sabrina Bristo-Wiggins, Chief Organizer of the Domestic Violence Forum, and social worker at DSS.

“There’s no such thing as a typical domestic violence survivor. It can be anyone that you know it could be someone in your family and your church and the more you know about it, the more helpful you can be when you find out that someone you care about could be a domestic violence survivor.”

Also on hand today were vendors from agencies that provide resources to families victimized by violence.

