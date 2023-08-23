DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The new Northern High School in Durham is delaying the start of school due to limited staffing access from last week’s storms.

Though classes were previously scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 28, the school will now be open to students on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Officials with Durham Public Schools say only 10 staff members are allowed in the building at a time to prepare their classrooms.

“A school building project subsists on timelines,” said Fred Davis, Senior Executive Director of Building Services. “When a project is this close to opening, completing the final tedious tasks require every minute leading up to occupancy.”

The decision to delay was made after setbacks from severe storm damage and other construction requirements limited to the access to the building, DPS officials said.

“Our excitement hasn’t waned,” Northern High School Principal Danny Gilfort said. “We’re eager to start the new year with our Northern Knights, and anticipate walking the new halls together.”