DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A house in Durham caught fire early Sunday, leaving the home heavily damaged, the fire department said.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of Stebor Street around 5:30 a.m.

Responding crews found a two-story home with fire coming from the roof, the department said.

A total of 36 firefighters responded to the fire which was under control after 30 minutes.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire department said the fire caused heavy damage throughout the home.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.