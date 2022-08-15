DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Twenty-three people have been shot and killed in Durham so far this year, but Durham Police are making progress on solving these cases, according to a crime report released this week.

On Thursday, Durham Chief of Police Chief Andrews will present the department’s second-quarter crime report to Durham City Council during a 1 p.m. work session.

The report has already been posted to the work session agenda, and it shows that 23 people have been shot and killed so far this year, which is the same number who were shot and killed this time last year.

The report also shows that aggravated assaults are down, as so far this year there have been 579 aggravated assaults. That’s a 19 percent decrease from the 714 aggravated assaults the city had this time in 2021.

So far this year, 37.1% of Durham’s aggravated assaults have been solved, which his more than the FBI national average clearance rate for aggravated assaults, which was 36.6%.

The homicide clearance rate has also improved, as it says that 30.4% of homicides have been solved as of the end of June. That’s up from the nine percent of homicides that had been solved as of March 31.

Since June 30, Durham Police have arrested at least eight more murder suspects. CBS 17 asked Durham Police if they could provide an updated homicide clearance rate, but police said Chief Andrews will provide that information at the work session on Thursday.

While police are making progress on improving their homicide clearance rate, some parents of homicide victims, like Sherry Williams, are still waiting for their loved ones’ cases to be solved.

Williams’ son, Jabari Williams, 21, was shot and killed on South Street in Durham on May 26.

Jabari Williams and his mother (Photo from Sherry Williams)

“He was such a loving soul, “ Williams said. “He wanted to start traveling. Jabari had just turned 21, he hadn’t lived life yet.”

Williams said she is still waiting for an arrest to be made.

“Jabari didn’t bother anybody, I just can’t wrap my head around it,” Williams said. “I’m really upset, because not only have they not made an arrest, but I haven’t got closure for my first son.”

Williams said her oldest son, JaQuienton Sellars, was shot and killed in Hillsborough in 2007, and she said his case has also not been solved.

“To know that these kids are still walking around, it doesn’t make me feel good,” Williams said.

CBS 17 reached out to Durham Police for an interview on Monday about the homicide clearance rate, but there was no one available for an interview.

The report also showed the department’s Crime Area Target Team (CATT), that focuses on violent crime in target areas, conducted 461 traffic stops from April 2022 to June 2022. It says this led to 75 firearm related charges and 64 weapons were seized within that time.

Williams said she thinks there is more that needs to be done to address the root causes with violent crime and to keep teenagers from buying guns illegally.

“Because as long as they can buy these guns on the Internet, we’re going to continue to see the same thing,” Williams said. “I would hate to see another mother go through what I’ve been through.”