Durham is No. 4 most educated city in America, study says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham is the No. 4 most educated city in America – beating out large cities such as San Francisco, Boston and Seattle, a WalletHub study says.

The study looked at 11 key metrics for 150 cities across the U.S. Those metrics include level of education in those 25 and older, the quality of education, gender education gap and racial education gap.

Ann Arbor, Michigan, home of the University of Michigan, placed No. 1.

The top 10 most educated:

  1. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  2. San Jose, California
  3. Washington, DC
  4. Durham, North Carolina
  5. Madison, Wisconsin
  6. San Francisco
  7. Boston
  8. Seattle
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Provo, Utah

Raleigh comes in at No. 13, Fayetteville at No. 100 and the Triad at No. 97.

Source: WalletHub

